Georgia increases re-export of cars to Kyrgyzstan

Georgia increased re-export of cars to Kyrgyzstan from January through June 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

According to the statistical data, re-export of cars from Georgia to Kyrgyzstan in the first six months of 2022 amounted to $8.7 million, which is an increase of 81.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($4.8 million).

In the reporting period, Georgia re-exported 1,525 cars to Kyrgyzstan, which is almost three times more compared to the corresponding period of the preceding year (536).

Meanwhile, the total value of Georgia's re-exported cars in the first half of 2022 totaled $191 million, which is a decrease of 6.8 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($205 million).

