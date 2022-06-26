President of Türkiye, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

26 June 2022 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on June 25 about the country's bid to join NATO, a statement by the communications directorate has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

According to the statement, Erdogan said Stockholm needs to change its attitude towards PKK terror organization and its Syria branch YPG.

President Erdogan also help a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

---

