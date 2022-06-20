Kyrgyzstan strives to improve relations with Saudi Arabia

20 June 2022 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan has a strong desire to improve relations with Saudi Arabia, said Kyrgyz Foreign Minister, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Trend reports with reference to Arab News.

Kulubaev during his visit to Riyadh met with the President of the Saudi Shura Council (Consultative Assembly), Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami to discuss prospects of enhancing parliamentary cooperation.

"Kyrgyz government is keen to improve relations with Saudi Arabia, praising the country's efforts and endeavors to stand by Muslim countries and assist them in achieving security, stability, and prosperity," the foreign minister noted.

This year Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia are celebrating 30 years of brotherly relations and strong ties between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz