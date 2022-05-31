Georgia and Israel agreed to deepen ties in trade and tourism, Israeli FM states

31 May 2022 22:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Yair Lapid, the Alternate Prime Minister of Israel and Minister of Foreign Affairs, echoed the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister on Twitter, Trend reports citing 1tv.

“Today, I met with a delegation from Georgia led by PM Irakli Garibashvili, FM Ilia Darchiashvili and DM Juansher Burchuladze.

This year, our two countries are marking 30 years of diplomatic relations, and we agreed to continue working together to deepen our ties in trade and tourism,” Yair Lapid tweeted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz