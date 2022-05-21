Kyrgyz TezJet airlines to increase number of domestic flights

21 May 2022 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Kyrgyz airline TezJet plans to operate daily flights on the Bishkek - Jalal-Abad - Bishkek route starting from July 1, 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of Manas International Airport.

According to the Manas airport, TezJet airlines currently operates flights on the route Bishkek - Jalal-Abad - Bishkek 3 times a week (on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays), while from Bishkek to Osh 5 times a day.

So far, TezJet currently operates 2 flights a week (Wednesday, Saturday) on the route Bishkek - Isfana - Bishkek and 2 flights a week (Tuesday, Thursday) on the route Bishkek - Batken - Bishkek.

