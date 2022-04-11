By Trend

The number of refugees who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine military actions, as of April 9, exceeded 4.5 million people, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) provided data, Trend reports with reference to Ukrinform news agency.

Total of 4.5 million people have already left the country since February 24, UNHCR noted.

Most of them went to Poland - almost 2.6 million people, more than 686,000 people left for Romania, 419,000 for Hungary, almost 411,000 for Moldova, 404,000 for Russia, 314,000 for Slovakia and 19,000 for Belarus.

More than 7.1 million citizens of Ukraine are considered internally displaced persons, they remained in the country but were forced to leave their own homes, the UNHCR wrote in report.

