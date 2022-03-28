By Trend

Following the announcement of resuming international flights, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced several relaxations to the existing COVID-19 regulations at airports and on flights.

According to the new rules by the ministry of civil aviation, cabin crew members are no longer needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers, wherever needed.

Airlines also need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies, the government announced.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), in its order, said that the restriction of keeping three seats vacant on international flights for handling medical emergencies related to COVID-19 stands removed.

"Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitizer and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew," the MoCA noted.

It said it had allowed full domestic flight operations from October 18, 2021, and has now decided to recommence scheduled international flight operations from March 27, 2022, "in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, high level of vaccinations and prevailing COVID-19 situation".

The requirement of complete PPE kit for crew member stands removed.

"However, use of face mask and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser continue to be mandatory," it added.

The pat-down search by security personnel at airports is reintroduced, wherever needed, as per directions of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

"During the process, the security personnel must wear N-95 mask and sanitize hands after each pat-down search, besides following regular COVID-19 protocols," the order mentioned.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz