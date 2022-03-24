By Trend

Cotton Campaign coalition of international human and labor rights NGOs, independent trade unions, brand and retail associations, responsible investor organizations, supply chain transparency groups, and academic partners, as well as the world-famous brands, have recently lifted the previously announced boycott of Uzbek cotton and textile products, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the opening ceremony of the first Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

The president added that even in today's difficult situation in the world, Uzbekistan is recognized as a peaceful and safe place to live and work and no one can deny this.

“Forced labor, including child labor, has been completely eradicated in Uzbekistan due to which our country has been included in various “black lists” for many years,” President Mirziyoyev said. “While recognizing this achievement, Cotton Campaign coalition and world-famous brands have recently lifted the previously announced boycott of Uzbek cotton and textile products.”

