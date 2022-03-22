By Trend

India is sequencing 20 percent of all Covid-positive samples collected from international passengers, an official from the department of biotechnology told TOI, Trend reports. He said currently, there are no specific countries India has listed for priority genome sequencing, which is done to track circulating and emergent variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Confirming this, Samiran Panda, additional DG of ICMR said, “Currently, there are no country-specific instructions for prioritising genome sequencing of international travellers arriving from particular countries. But a fixed number of positive samples, from all international travellers, is being sent to the INSACOG lab network.”

Some countries in Europe and Asia are seeing surges involving the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. A scientist from the ICMR-NIV said, “Among the samples being sequenced, we get to mainly see the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. The BA.1 is also in co-circulation in some states in India.”

He added, “Among the samples being analysed for emerging variants, 20 percent are drawn from international arrivals who have tested positive for Covid.”

Analysis of data from sickened international arrivals is key as there has been an overall drop in samples being collected for sequencing, due to the fall in Covid cases.

For samples drawn from the community (of individuals without travel history), only those with a cycle threshold (CT) value of less than 25 are prioritised. There is no such requirement for samples drawn from international travellers or their close contacts. But samples that fit this CT value rule have become scarce due to decline in cases.

Experts, meanwhile, have said a new surge involving Omicron’s BA.2 is unlikely to happen in India as it has already reported the subvariant in January-February.

“The only concern now is there should not be a new variant. So sequencing of samples should not stop,” said microbiologist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, one of the microbiologists involved in INSACOG lab network.

---

