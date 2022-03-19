By Trend

Uzbek Railways launches the first regular passenger train to Kazakhstan after a two year break,Trend reports via Uzbekistan Temir Yollari JSC’s statement.

Uzbekistan Temir Yollari JSC (Uzbekistan Railways), in agreement with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (Kazakhstan Railways), is organizing the first regular passenger train to Kazakhstan this year.

According to the company, starting from April 1, 2022, train No. 647/648 will start running on the Nukus (Uzbekistan)-Beyneu (Kazakhstan)-Nukus route.

This train will depart from the Nukus station on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays will return from the Beyneu station.

International rail service of Uzbekistan was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

