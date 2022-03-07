By Trend

The price of gas on the stock exchange in Europe for the fourth trading day in a row breaks records, surpassing $3,600 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, according to London’s ICE. In general, the price of gas has been growing by more than 67% since the beginning of trading, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of April futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $3,639.1 per 1,000 cubic meters or 322 euro per MWh.

Gas trading on Friday ended at $2,300.

--