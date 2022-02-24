By Trend

Russian troops undertook a breakthrough of the state border in Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

According to the service, military vehicles of Russia entered Ukraine's territory through the Vilcha checkpoint.

The border guards, together with the Ukrainian military servicemen got engaged in a firefight.

Besides, the place of deployment of the Mlachivka border service department of the Zhytomyr detachment was shelled from 'Grad' rocket launchers.

The service also noted that the border units, depending on the situation, are redeployed to reserve positions and operate in coordination with the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine.

---

