By Trend

Georgia reported 9,400 coronavirus cases, 18,770 recoveries, and 34 deaths on February 20, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

32,470 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,284 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,186 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 4,323 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 1,440 cases, and the Kakheti region with 723 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 28,95%, while 29,7% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,548,893 among them, 1,388,534 people recovered and 15,856 died.

There are 12 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,633 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 932 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,254 critical patients, 289 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 2,796,876 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,524 in a day.

