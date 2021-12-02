By Trend

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu today in Riga, Latvia on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said, Trend reports.

According to him Blinken and Cavushoglu discussed the crisis in Ethiopia and joint efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the Black Sea region.

"They also discussed the situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as Afghanistan," he said.

He added that the discussion built on President Biden and President Erdogan’s conversation in Rome last month regarding bilateral cooperation and other priorities, including democracy and human rights.

