By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that he will visit Kabul, Afghanistan soon, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 13.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi held in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“We follow the situation in Afghanistan closely. We are planning to go to Kabul with some other foreign ministers in the upcoming period. We discussed this with Retno in New York. Some other fellow and fraternal ministers also loved the idea. We will plan this in the coming days,” Cavusoglu said.

Touching upon the Turkish-Indonesian relations at the press conference, Cavusoglu highlighted the further development of the ties.

“As a sign of our friendship, we name the streets where our embassies are located after the first presidents of both countries. We name the street where our embassies are named after Sukarno in Ankara and Atatürk in Jakarta,” Cavusoglu underlined.

Recalling that Indonesia will take over the G20 term presidency from Italy in late 2021, Cavusoglu said: “We are also taking over the term presidency of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia). MIKTA is our joint initiative, our common platform within the G20.”

“We are considering raising MIKTA to the level of leaders at the margin of the G20 Summit in Indonesia. In other words, we are planning to hold the first meeting at the level of leaders in Indonesia,” he added.

