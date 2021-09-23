By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish armed drone pioneer and businessman Selcuk Bayraktar has said that his company started working on smart flying cars, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 23.

The chairman of the Teknofest Board, Bayraktar, made the remarks in his address to the Take Off International Entrepreneurship Summit.

“Nearly 200 startups continue their studies in this field. We started these studies about three years ago,” he added.

Commenting on the safety aspects of the project, Bayraktar noted that the cars should be safe and reliable and should have situational awareness systems to understand, recognize and fly with people. Taking into account all the complex aspects, 5, 10 or 15 years will be needed to implement the project, he said.

“Major breakthroughs need to be made in every field, from impact systems to battery technologies, from artificial intelligence computers that will intelligently fly this system, to the electronic hardware inside. We are preparing today so that we can become players in this field tomorrow,” Bayraktar stressed.

Speaking about Baykar's new projects such as the unmanned aerial systems, the engineer said that Bayraktar TB3 will perform its first flight in 2022.

"I hope Bayraktar TB3 will make its first flight in 2022. By 2023, we aim to realize the project we call our combat unmanned aircraft system, that is, unmanned warplanes,” he underlined.

---

