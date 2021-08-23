By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Kalyon Solar Technologies Factory produced one million solar panels in 2021, Turkish media reported on August 21.

The factory produces panels for Turkey's most important solar power plant, the Kalyon Karapinar Solar Power Plant, whose installed power reaches 370 MWP.

Once completed, the power plant is expected to be the largest in Europe and one of the five largest solar power plants in the world.

The factory’s production capacity has been increased from 500 megawatts to 1,200 megawatts, due to the high demand for them from abroad. Achieving success in renewable energy and technology development, the factory started the production and sales of M10 panels within a year.

The Kalyon Solar Technologies Factory and Kalyon Karapinar Solar Power Plant stand out as important projects implemented within the framework of the localization strategy that will reduce Turkey’s foreign dependency in energy as well as covering the country’s energy needs.

The two projects, which have been implemented with a total investment of 1.4 billion dollars, are expected to prevent 1.5 million tons of annual carbon emissions to the atmosphere and to save 400 million dollars of foreign currency for the country.

As Turkey’s pioneering project in the renewable energy field, the company aimes to become a production center that not only develops panels and energy, but also technology, Chairman of the Kalyon Holding Jemal Kalyoncu has said.

“Important studies carried out by our research and development center, where more than 100 engineers and researchers work, we have achieved great success in production technologies and practice”, he added.

The company aims to increase the number of employees from 1,400 to 2,100 people.

---

