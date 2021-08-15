By Trend

The expected growth of retail trade turnover of Turkmenistan will be 17.5 percent from January through July 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

It is expected that in the reporting period, the volume of manufactured products in the country will be higher by 5.2 percent, also compared with the same period last year.

Also, the plan for the revenue part of country’s state budget is expected to be exceeded at the level of 13.9 percent, the expenditure part is fulfilled– by 97.4 percent.

The average monthly salary will be higher by 10.5 percent from January through July 2021, compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

According to preliminary data for the reporting period, the annual plan for the volume of disbursed investments at the expense of all sources of financing will be fulfilled by 36.2 percent.

Production in Turkmenistan increased by 5.2 percent, retail trade turnover - by 17.5 percent, foreign trade turnover - by 3.5 percent in 1H2021, compared to 1H2020.

