By Trend

Ankara and Athens agreed to mutually recognize each other’s coronavirus vaccination certificates to permit travel between the countries, in a move to help tourism battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“We agreed on the vaccine certificate. Citizens of the two countries who are negative will be able to travel. We have decided to mutually recognize vaccines in the two countries,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said.

The citizens of the two countries will be able to visit with either a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test, boosting their respective tourist industries.

“The agreement we reached today will contribute positively to our tourism sectors. We have a common will with Greece," Cavushoglu told a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens as the NATO members seek to repair ties.

Dendias also confirmed the agreement on the vaccinations. "Those with negative test results will be able to mutually visit countries," he noted.

Turkey and Greece will start taking solid steps and working on joint projects to improve economic and commercial ties, Cavushoglu said after talks.

The minister also said the two sides were working “on concrete projects focused on action and cooperation,” and that they had agreed on 25 items and were working on a broad area of cooperation ”from transportation to energy and from tourism to the environment to commerce.”

"I would like to say that, as Turkey, we have the will for these actions and I am happy to see the same will from Greece," Cavushoglu said.

Dendias said a “limited list of economic cooperation programs” was agreed upon, but provided no details.

Before meeting his Greek counterpart, Cavushoglu also met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Revitalization of our dialogue channels is a positive step. Enhancing our relations is important to solve our differences," he said on Twitter.

