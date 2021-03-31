By Trend

Armenia has prevented the budget of the OSCE from being adopted, as well as that of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Trend reports.

By doing so, Armenia deals a sensitive blow to the prestige and functionality of the entire organization since the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine is a very important "success story" for the OSCE. The mission's budget is 100 million euros, and more than 1,000 employees are involved in its activities. However, the mission's mandate expires on March 31, and if until then a decision on its extension is not made, the mission's activities will automatically end.

Such destructive behavior of Armenia within the OSCE demonstrates not only its hostile attitude against Kyiv, but also leads to paralysis of the activities of the entire organization. It is logical that this step by Armenia causes serious discontent in Europe.

It should be noted that the recent activity of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and its increasingly aggressive statements against Azerbaijan create a feeling that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not control his foreign ministry. Whether the Armenian Foreign Ministry acts in such a destructive way independently, or is it under external control, is an open question.



