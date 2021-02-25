By Trend

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are preparing for demarcation of the border section within Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region and Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that a regular meeting of the Joint Uzbek-Kazakh demarcation commission with the participation of the government delegations of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan has ended in Tashkent.

On February 18-24, the parties continued preparing the final documents for the demarcation of the border for a section within the Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan, bordering on the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting of the commission, a field survey of certain sections of the interstate border within the Tashkent and Jizzakh regions of Uzbekistan was carried out, bordering on the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan.

It was noted that the next meeting on discussion of demarcation of the mentioned sections is scheduled for March in Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that negotiations with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on the border demarcation would resume in the first ten days of March.

