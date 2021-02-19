February 18, 2021

The Algerian Embassy in Baku has raised its colors and recollected itself in the memory of millions of shaheeds (martyrs) who fell in the field of battle so that Algeria may live free and independent.

The commemoration of the National Shaheed (Martyrs) Day was proclaimed on February 18, 1990. It is celebrated the 18 February of each year.

It symbolizes loyalty to the millions of Algerians who sacrificed their lives so that Algeria may live free and independent. It is also a date to perpetuate the revolutionary past of the people.

Each commemoration is an opportunity to emphasize the importance to be given to national history and to its teaching to the younger generations who must preserve this sacred link with their glorious past and the revolutionary history of their country liberated at the cost of immense sacrifices and suffering endured for 132 years of French colonization.

At independence, there were a million and a half of martyrs fallen on the field of honor at the last revolution of November 1954. In reality more and more others have given their lives as Algerian resisted since the French occupation in the 1830s, and struggled in in many previous uprisings and epic revolutions such as those led by Emir Abdelkader, Sheikh Al-Mokrani, Sheikh El haddad, Sheikh Bouamama, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer and others from the righteous people of Algeria.

These sacrifices have recorded the Algerian Revolution in the memory of all Algerians as well as many peoples all around the world and have paved the way for the following generations who will keep from their ancestors an immeasurable thirst for freedom and an indefatigable pride.

The Day of the Shaheed aims today to pay a vibrant tribute to the Algerian chouhada who put their ideal of freedom above all else and gave their lives in return for the independence of their country and through them to all those who struggled or continue to, for the liberation of their country, among which Azerbaijanis who donated the lives of their best children to reclaim their territories.

Today, thanks to God’s will and to the sacrifices of the glorious martyrs, free and Independent, Algeria assumes its status of the international community member and joins those who seek for a peaceful and prosperous world.

The mission of its people is to complete and embody the ideal of a prosperous future for which the massive sacrifices of our martyrs were intended.



It is a big challenge but as they have always demonstrated it in many occasions, Algerians are up to it and can raise it.