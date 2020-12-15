By Trend

Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts in Kabul University Samiollah Nabipour said on Monday that Afghan people are interested in cooperation with Iran especially in cultural, arts and scientific fields, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Nabipour in a message praised programs of Kabul University research week, saying they are in line with developing Iranian-Islamic art and architecture in Iran and Afghanistan.

He hailed his meeting with Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan and expressed readiness for taking advantage of Soore University.

He added that a group of students in Kabul University will welcome the golden opportunity of attending research week programs of the Fine Arts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz