By Trend

Algerians won’t forget atrocities and crimes of French President Macron's ancestors, the famous Arab legal expert Ismail Khalafullah said from Paris.

According to Khalafullah, there are thousands of photos and video facts about violence and bullying against prisoners who were tortured in French prisons.

He noted that in spite of all this, France never concealed its hatred of Turks, Muslims, and with any achievements of Turkey, Muslims, Paris created all kinds of artificial problems.

"Once Macron accuses Turkey of a genocide, then he should remember the history of France, which is responsible for the genocide of the Algerian people," the expert said.

Khalafullah noted that France is responsible for the mass destruction of villages and settlements in Algeria, as well as for testing nuclear weapons on the territory of Algeria, the consequences of which are still felt.

As he pointed out, France's war crimes don't end there.

"Besides all above, France killed 45,000 Algerians," he added.

According to Khalafullah, France has promised independence to Algeria in return if they side with France against the German occupation.

"The Algerians fought on the side of France against Hitler's Germany and in January 1945, when victory was close, the Algerians went out to the streets to celebrate the independence, but the French Armed Forces opened fire at the demonstrators. In general, in January 1945, France exterminated 45,000 Algerians," he said.

He emphasized that Macron doesn’t have the moral right to accuse Ankara and its allies of genocide, while his ancestors committed atrocities.

"Once Macron accuses Turkey of 'genocide', then he must first accept the fact that France has committed genocide against the Algerians and must pay compensation for moral damage. Although the pain and grief of the people of Algeria cannot be cured with compensation," summed up Khalafullah.