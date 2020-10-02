By Trend

A food crisis is approaching in Armenia, Chief Analyst of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan Masuma Talibova said, Trend reports.

Talibova made the remark commenting on the latest situation in Armenia.

Since the beginning of the counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Armenia has already faced a serious problem in food supply.

“According to the information, interruptions in the purchase of food products, halt of work of some shops forced the authorities in Armenia to start worrying. Panic among the population is growing and, as a result, the number of calls to various sources for food support, is growing. It is interesting that this situation is relevant not only in the territories occupied by Armenia, but also on the territory of Armenia itself, which gives reason to say that the food crisis in this country will aggravate very soon,” stressed Talibova.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

