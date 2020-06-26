By Trend

Over 167,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 25, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 9.29 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 25, as many as 9,296,202 novel coronavirus cases and 479,133 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 167,156 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,336.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the global state authorities.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,604,134. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 97,128 and the number of deaths - by 3,661 and reached 230,165.

The number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe amounts to 2,600,590 and the number of fatalities is 194,972. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,988 and the number of deaths - by 442.

The East Mediterranean region has 969,656 cases and 22,003 fatalities as of June 25 In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,926 and the number of deaths - by 564.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,329,463), Brazil (1,145,906), Russia (613,994), India (473,105), the United Kingdom (306,866), Peru (260,810), Chile (254,416), Spain (247,086), Italy (239,410), and Iran (212,501).

