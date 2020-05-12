By Trend

The Israeli health ministry reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number in the country to 16,506, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the number of death cases rose to 258 after six new ones added, the highest daily number since April 30 when seven patients died, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries increased to 11,843, with 413 new ones, while the number of active cases decreased to 4,405, the lowest number since March 29.

The number of patients in serious condition dropped from 74 to 66, out of 209 patients currently hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli transport ministry announced that bus services would be partially resumed on weekends.

Since mid-March, bus services have been halted from Thursday evenings until Sunday mornings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Resuming bus services is subject to restrictions, including a 20-passenger limit per bus and an obligation to wear a face mask.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz