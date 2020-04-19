By Trend

Another 28 patients with coronavirus and concomitant diseases died over the past day in Moscow, they were from 30 to 93 years old, operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus infection said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In Moscow, 28 patients died who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection. Patients from 30 to 93 years old were among the diseased. A 30-year-old man had diabetes. A 37-year-old patient was diagnosed with pneumonia with a complete damage to the left lung," the headquarters said.

It is specified that the diseased had concomitant diseases, including hypertension, chronic bronchitis, pyelonephritis, and diabetes. Three of the deceased were treated in a federal hospital. Another was observed in a private clinic.

The total number of deaths associated with coronavirus in Moscow reached 176. Over the past day, 2,649 new cases of infection were recorded in the capital, with more than 20,754 infected in the city.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 2.2 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, more than 150,000 have died. In Russia, according to the information of the federal operational headquarters, 36,793 cases of infection were registered, 313 people died.

