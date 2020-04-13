By Trend

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 1.8 million on Sunday morning U.S. Eastern Time, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fresh figure reached 1,800,791 with 110,052 deaths as of 11:50 a.m. local time (1550 GMT), the CSSE said.

According to the running tally, the United States reported 530,830 cases, the most in the world, as well as the highest death toll of 20,646. Italy had 152,271 cases and 19,468 deaths, while Spain reported 166,019 cases and 16,972 deaths.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz