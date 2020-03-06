By Trend

Iran's Minister of Health announced that the management of coronavirus crisis in the country is much better and more organized, than in previous days due to increase in the number of laboratories from three to 22 in the country.

“The gap between deaths and those identified and diagnosed is drastically increasing,” Saeed Namaki said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Namaki compared the coronavirus combat mobilization with his experience in the field of vaccination mobilization for polio eradication and national blood pressure control mobilization.

"In addition, w are going to launch a national mobilization campaign against coronavirus via cross-sectorial cooperation in the country," Namaki added.

“Throughout the country, we have more than 17,000 health housed and more than 9,000 health centers in major cities and large villages,” the minister said.

“In the context of the national mobilization campaign against the coronavirus, we invite suspected or infected people to the health centers,” he said adding that the suspected cases will be examined.

The patients with positive test results will receive treatment and return home to be quarantined, he said.

“We will keep in touch with them via phone or applications such as Sib, Nab and Sina. If the suspected or infected people need hospitalization, they would be able to apply to the special treatment centers with an introductory letter we will provide them,” the minister explained.

He noted that within the national mobilization campaign against coronavirus, the residents of coronavirus-affected towns are restricted in movement, while the infected or suspected people are dispatched to quarantine centers.

“This campaign has begun on Thursday from the areas with the highest levels of coronavirus infection,” said the minister adding that the medical facilities and equipment are provided to all health centers.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz