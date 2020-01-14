By Trend

Iran’s airspace security is important for both Iran and the world, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with officials in Tehran, Trend reports citing IRINN.

Rouhani noted that Iran’s judicial system should organize a special trial with the participation of ahigh-level judge and dozens of experts in connection with the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 plane.

The president added that this is not an ordinary case, and the whole world will watch this trial.

Rouhani said that not only one person is to blame for the plane’s downing.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

Following the incident, airlines of several countries stopped flights to Iran.

