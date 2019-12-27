By Trend

Some 38,826 Turkish trucks transported cargo from Turkey to Iran from January through November 2019, which is 22 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s International Freight Forwarders Association (UND).

"For the reporting period, 3.6 percent of the total volume of cargo transshipment from Turkey by trucks accounts for Iran," the association said.

Some 11,903 Turkish trucks transported cargo from Iran to Turkey from January through November 2019, which is 42 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

Some 46,040 Iranian trucks transported cargo from Iran to Turkey from January through November 2019, which is 20 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

One million trucks from Turkey transported cargo abroad from January through November 2019, which is 5 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

"The share of cargo transported from Turkey by Turkish trucks accounted for 77.6 percent of the total volume of cargo transshipment by vehicles from January through November 2019," UND said.

Some 234,109 foreign trucks transported cargo across Turkey from January through November 2019, which is 3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

"The share of cargo transportation from Turkey by foreign trucks amounted to 22.3 percent from January through November 2019," the UND said.

Some 337,808 Turkish trucks transported cargo from foreign countries from January through November 2019.

