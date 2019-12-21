By Trend

Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary national company and the Netherlands’ NEVASCO group of companies may establish cooperation in air quality monitoring and green spaces in large Kazakh cities registration, a representative of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary told Trend.

In October of this year, parties signed an agreement on cooperation projects implementation on Earth remote sensing and geographic information systems.

As noted by the representative, the signed agreement is of a framework nature and secures the willingness of parties to cooperate and implement joint projects in the field of Earth remote sensing and geographic information systems. The agreement also provides for roadmaps development for implementation of projects in these areas.

"Currently, space technologies and geomonitoring are widely used in solving environmental issues. The signed agreement identifies air quality monitoring and greeneries in large Kazakh cities registration as possible cooperation area," the representative said.

The representative also noted that the NEVASCO group of companies already has an experience of cooperating with Almaty city’s akimat (administrative center) within the framework of Smart Almaty project.

Thus, as noted by representative, space technologies are widely used in areas such as agriculture, subsoil use, transport and logistics.

"Companies operating in these sectors are most common consumers of Earth remote sensing and geographic information systems services," the official said.

Furthermore, according to the official, future cooperation is aimed at parties obtaining the most mutual benefits.

"Overall, cooperation between parties is based on the fact that Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary company has high and medium resolution satellites for Earth remote sensing, whereas the NEVASCO companies has the modern technologies in area of geo-analytics (satellite images processing)," the official said.

At the same time, representative noted, within the framework of cooperation, Kazakhstan experts are to acquire new competencies in the field of geographic information systems, including undergoing internships at Nevasco, which is also reflected in the agreement.

Established in 2005, Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary was created to implement ‘Development of space activity in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2005-2007’ State Program. Current company's activities are: participation in elaboration and realization of current, long-term interindustrial programs in the field of space activity of Kazakhstan; implementation of space technologies directed onto solving social and economic problems of Kazakhstan; carrying out development activities in creation of space systems and complexes.

NEVASCO is an open cooperation between Dutch companies to provide sustainable geo-information services on Energy, Agro & Food, Urban Deltas and Civil & Military Security.

---

