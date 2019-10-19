By Trend

Despite the existing problems, Georgian authorities are successfully implementing reforms that reduce the country's vulnerability to external factors and ensure sustainable economic growth, said Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

He made the remarks at a meeting with President of the National Bank of Georgia Koba Gvenetadze, as part of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington.

During the meeting, the parties discussed macroeconomic situation in the country, the progress of economic program of Georgia, supported by the IMF, as well as issues of IMF's technical assistance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz