There are plans to produce 10 million tons of steel in the Chabahar district of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, said Managing Director of Chabahar Free Trade Zone Abdolrahim Kordi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that in 2025, Iran plans to produce 55 million tons of steel, and 10 million tons of this volume will account for Chabahar district.

He noted that there is a 22-percent progress in the Chabahar steel plant’s construction.

Kordi added that a consortium on steel production was set up in Iran and Iran’s east will soon become a point for the steel export.

Shareholders of the Chabahar steel plant, which is under construction, are the Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the Bank Mellat, the Omid Mining Industry Development Holding and the Investment Fund of Pasargad Oil Company.

