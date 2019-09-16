By Abdul Kerimkhanov

News reports on dismissal of officials frequently appear on Armenian media, sometimes grasping the news agenda.

Rumors long circulated about the resignation of Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the Armenian Security Service, turned out not just rumors.

Vanetsyan had to refuse his application for dismissal after the call of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, local media reported.

Although the relevant authorities quickly denied information, Armenia is quite a small country to hide such news.

Sources close to the Armenian government urge that not only Vanetsyan, but almost all members of the government periodically write letters of resignation, whilst the PM or the applicants themselves tear these letters.

Such statements were written by the deputy prime ministers, ministers, and the mayor of the city. The fact is that working with Pashinyan is not easy, he is quickly irritated and unbalanced, when he is angry, can offend a person, saying that write a statement and go away. He cools down shortly, some sources urge, but people can hardly endure such behavior and try to leave everything and resign.

Another case is related to MP Edgar Arakelyan. He submitted an appeal to refuse from his mandate because of feelings that there would be many reasons for repentance in future.

He said the current situation in Armenia leads somewhere where there are many reasons to regret and he makes this decision now.

Arakelyan noted that Pashinyan’s political team makes decisions, which afterwards lead to disagreements. He does not want to constantly have this situation, since it has negative consequences.

Arakelyan admitted that while taking his mandate he was sure that he would fulfill the mission for which he came to parliament. However, now he is decisive to escape from the postrevolutionary Armenian authorities.

The information about Arakelyan’s intention to hand over the mandate appeared simultaneously with a positive assessment of the international audit company for the Amulsar gold mine and Pashinyan’s words that the authorities had no legal grounds not to allow work at the mine. Pashinyan’s statements only increased tension, after which the Armenian PM was given a deadline until September 20 to close the mine. Otherwise, environmentalists and the public are threatened with acts of civil disobedience.

Thus, it is not surprising that MP from the ruling majority does not want to be scapegoat.

