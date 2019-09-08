By Trend

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said Saturday that Ecuador wanted to participate in the race to host 2030 World Cup and proposed making a joint bid to Columbia and Peru, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The corresponding proposal to Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Colombian President Ivan Duque were already made on Friday, Moreno said on Twitter.

​Their bid will compete with the joint bid made by Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

