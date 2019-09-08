By Trend

Nurmagomedov has choked out his opponent some fifteen minutes after the fight started, making Poirier admit his defeat, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed the victory against American fighter Dustin Poirier, defending his UFC lightweight world title.

​Nurmagomedov claimed his 28th victory in a row in the UAE city of Abu Dhabi with help of a rear naked choke against Poirier in the third round.

