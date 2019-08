By Trend

The second Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Astrakhan in 2020, Trend reports on Aug. 12 referring to a source involved in the event.

The initiative was voiced by the Russian delegation, which is taking part in the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone.

Moscow’s delegation is led by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

