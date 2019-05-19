By Trend

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced "Early elections, as soon as possible" following the resignation of Vice-Chancellor and leader of the right-wing populist Freedom Party (FPO) Heinz-Christian Strache over a scandal video, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"What our country needs" are new elections and he wanted to work without isolated cases, incidents and other scandals, Kurz told a press conference in Wien.

The FPO had harmed the reform project and the reputation of Austria with their behavior. "It contradicts the political approach that I have," said Kurz.

In conversations with freedom, no will has been discernible to change, he said.

Kurz has proposed to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen to hold early elections as soon as possible.

---

