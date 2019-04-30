By Trend

Monolith Group of Companies (Germany) plans to set up import of agricultural products from Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The volumes and range of supplies will be expanded as the demand for goods will be revealed, the company said.

The company’s management plans to establish direct contacts with producers and suppliers of melons and gourds, as well as to organize trial combined deliveries of Uzbek melons, pomegranates, onions, persimmons, spices and wine products to the German market.

The Monolith group of companies has 160 stores in Germany and 10 stores in the Netherlands.

With round about 2,000 customers the Monolith group ranks among the leading wholesalers for the import and distribution of selected East European specialties.

Since the foundation in 1997 the company has entered constant growth. At six locations the Monolith group engages 300 employees who earned up to 260 million euro in recent years.

The expert in wholesale, consisting of Monolith International, North, South, Middle plus Monolith West and East, provides its customers with foods as well as non-foods all over Europe.

The exclusive assortment covers about 2.000 items and offers a choice from original Russian sweets and drinks to meat, sausage and fish. In this manner the Monolith group meets the requirements of the consumers who consist of Russian Germans as well as emigrants from the Eastern Europe states.

---

