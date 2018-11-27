By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's position on many issues is far from the ideal, but his unwillingness to save his own citizens, about whom he should care first, is nothing but an egoism.

After using the services of saboteurs to commit provocations against Azerbaijan, Armenian authorities abandon them as soon as they receive an adequate response from Baku.

Detained on December 26, 2014, while attempting to carry out a provocation on the contact line of troops in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Armenian soldier Bagdasaryan Arsen Eduardovich, convicted on May 5, 2015, sent an appeal to acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The appeal was sent in connection with the issue of exchange of hostages discussed in the media on the principle of “all for all”.

In this appeal, Baghdasaryan asks the Armenian authorities to take serious steps in the salvation and liberation of their people. He also noted the importance of reaching a general consensus with opponents from Azerbaijan in the release of suffering people of two countries and stressed that Armenian people are tired of this war which brought nothing to the people except sorrow and suffering.

However, Armenian authorities most likely to ignore this appeal. Recently, Pashinyan, in particular, stated that Armenia refuses the proposal of Azerbaijan to exchange prisoners of war. In response to a protest action organized by the family of another Armenian saboteur Karen Ghazaryan captured by the Azerbaijani military, Pashinyan literally dismissed this action. He stated that the requirement to solve the issue at any cost does not meet the interests of Armenia and expressed doubt that the society would treat such actions with understanding.

Pashinyan stressed that there are many hostages in Azerbaijan and it would be wrong to focus on one or the other person and holding actions with regards to this is meaningless.

But in that case, Pashinyan disproves himself by this statement. If he really cares so much about the prisoners of war, then the question arises, why Azerbaijan’s peace proposal to exchange prisoners with a formula of “all for all“ was rejected?

Although before the upcoming parliamentary elections in December, Pashinyan can take this step and show the people that he is supposedly for peace.

Anyway, if Armenian hostages will be released, they are unlikely to stay in Armenia. Either they will run away to the western countries to ask for political asylum, or return back to Azerbaijani prison, because Azerbaijan, in contrast to the aggressor state of Armenia, is humane even in relation to prisoners of war.

According to official data, three Armenian citizens are in captivity in Azerbaijan: Arsen Baghdasaryan, Zaven Karapetyan and Karen Ghazaryan.

In July 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev was taken hostage by Armenian soldiers while attempting to visit their fatherland in Kalbajar, while Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot dead.

Asgarov was sentenced to life imprisonment and Guliyev was sentenced to 22 years in prison under the illegal "court" of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

