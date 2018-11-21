By Trend

Italy's Eni has invested about $2 billion in Turkmenistan over 10 years of its activity there, said Luca Vignati, the company's executive vice president for Central Asia.

He was speaking at the Turkmenistan International Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition (OGT Expo 2018), according to a source close to the event’s organization.

The activities of the Italian Eni since 2008 cover a contract area of more than 1,000 square kilometers in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan.

In 2014, the PSA for the Nebit Dag onshore block of fields was extended for additional 10 years.

---

