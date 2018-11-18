By Trend

Turkey demands the US to stop supporting the PYD/YPG terrorist groups in northern Syria, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, commenting on photos of the US military consultants with terrorists, Turkish media reported Nov. 17.

Akar said that the US promised not to support the PYD/YPG terrorists, but the photos once again prove the close ties between the US and the PYD/YPG terrorists.

Despite that the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has been mainly eliminated in Syria, the US still considers the PYD/YPG its allies, he noted.

Earlier, press-secretary of the Turkish president Ibrahim Kalin also urged the US to stop supporting the PYD/YPG terrorist groups.

“Support for the PYD/YPG is tantamount to directly or indirectly aiding the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) terrorist group,” Kalin said.

He noted that Washington’s position on the PYD/YPG is manifestation of double standards in the fight against terrorism.

“Turkey doesn’t accept the separation of terrorist groups into “good” and “bad” ones, Kalin said.

“Our fundamental expectation from the US, which is our NATO ally, a country that we regard as a strategic partner, is that they completely stop cooperation with the PYD/YPG (Syrian wings of the PKK terrorist group),” he said.

---

