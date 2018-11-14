By Trend

The largest Indian low cost airline Indigo plans to launch flights between India and Georgia starting from February 2019, announces TAV Georgia, the sole operator of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports, agenda.ge reports.

Daily flights on the route Delhi-Tbilisi will be performed by Airbus 321 type aircraft.

"A second meeting was held at Tbilisi International Airport with TAV Georgia today. Operational details regarding the flights were discussed. The largest airline of India first showed its interest in the Georgian aviation market back in the summer of 2018. The meetings with the Georgian side in August were organised by TAV Holding", read the press release published by TAV Georgia.

As of today Indigo operates flights to 59 destinations – 48 domestic and 11 international.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz