By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Russian and Uzbek senators, representatives of the executive authorities, experts, entrepreneurs discussed the implementation of agreements in the trade and economic sphere.

The Russian-Uzbek round table was held in Moscow on November 6-8.

Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldashev declared that at the First Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the Russia and Uzbekistan, held in October in Tashkent, more than a 1,000 guests from Russia participated, contracts worth more than $ 2 billion were signed.

In turn, Sergey Katyrin, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, noted the development of cooperation with a partner organization - the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan. He declared that among the priority areas of cooperation is the production of machinery, equipment and vehicles, food products and agricultural raw materials, and products of the chemical industry. The complementarity of the directions of trade and economic policy of our countries, allied relations are the basis for the further development of business ties, Sergey Katyrin concluded.

The creation of a system of guaranteed supplies of agricultural products from Uzbekistan to Russia was touched upon by First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council of Russia on Agrarian and Food Policy and Environmental Management Sergey Lisovsky and Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Anvar Khakimov.

Musa Chiliev, member of the Council of Russia Committee on Economic Policy, and Ilkhom Abdullayev, Chairman of the Committee on Innovative Development, Information Policy and Information Technologies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, devoted their presentations to the development of cooperation in the digital economy.

During the last session, the entrepreneurs themselves already talked about joint investment projects, about the prospects for cooperation, about the need to solve various problems that arise. They represented their enterprises and were interested in the opportunity to create joint ventures in Uzbekistan, to organize production in the republic, etc.

The senators of both countries, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Russia, Botirjon Asadov, who made a brief speech, assured that all the issues raised would be resolved.

In the framework of the “round table”, a memorandum of the intent of the Russian and Uzbek companies was signed.

In the first half of 2018, Russia ranked first among the trade partners of Uzbekistan with a share of 16 percent of its foreign trade turnover, and Uzbekistan is also one of Russia’s leading economic partners in the CIS.

The bilateral trade in the first half of the year grew 32 percent (to more than $2 billion), while Russian exports increased by 41.6 percent and imports by almost 10 percent.

