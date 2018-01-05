By Trend

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to launch several new flights between their cities, Kazinform reported citing Kazakh envoy to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev.

"This year we are planning that the geography of flights will expand with Almaty-Bukhara, Almaty-Khiva and Almaty-Samarkand routes, which are very attractive in terms of tourism opportunities," said Utembayev.

The diplomat added that the creation of infrastructure opportunities will contribute to increase of the tourist flow.

Earlier, the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on an increasing flights between the two countries. As a result, the total number of flights between the countries reached 22 flights per week from December, so passengers can travel to Tashkent from Almaty twice a day and on a daily basis from Astana.

In the future, it is planned to open flights to Samarkand, Bukhara and Urgench.

In 2017, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan increased by 30 percent and amounted to about $2 billion.

In March 2017, an agreement was signed between the two countries on interregional cooperation and the Strategy for Economic Cooperation for 2017-2019.

In September last year, several important agreements were signed in various fields. These include, in particular, road maps for road and water relations between the two countries, an agreement on cooperation in the energy sector and other documents.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz