Azernews.Az

Thursday April 3 2025

Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Czech Republic triple early this year

3 April 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Czech Republic triple early this year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to the Czech Republic witnessed substantial growth in the first two months of 2025, reflecting increased demand and strengthened energy ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more