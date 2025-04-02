Germany ramps up crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

2 April 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Germany has sharply increased its imports of crude oil and oil products from Azerbaijan, marking a significant rise in trade between the two countries, Azernews reports. According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, more than 500,000 tons of crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous rocks were exported to Germany in January-February 2025, totaling $276.5 million.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!