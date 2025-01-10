Azernews.Az

Friday January 10 2025

SOCAR Türkiye sells Bursagaz and Kayserigaz to Akşa Doğalgaz

10 January 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR Türkiye sells Bursagaz and Kayserigaz to Akşa Doğalgaz
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Aksa Doğalgaz (AKSA Enerji) has signed an agreement to acquire Bursagaz and Kayserigaz, two natural gas distribution companies under the SOCAR Türkiye group.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more